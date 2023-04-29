Imphal: A leader of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), was arrested in Moreh, Manipur.

Ningombam Yaimongba Singh, also known as Pumba or Engel, age 34 and holding the post of Director of Minority Affairs of the RPF/PLA, was nabbed at Kotha Lamkhai near the international border with Moreh on Friday afternoon, according to official sources.

Based on specific intelligence about the presence of a valley-based underground group in the Kotha Lamkhai area of Tengnoupal District, a combined team of 20 Assam Rifles troops and special commandos conducted frisking and checking at Kotha Lamkhai at 5:00 pm.

During the frisking and checking, Ningombam Yaimongba Singh was detained.

On further verification, the detainee stated that he is an active member of the banned RPF/PLA, having joined the outfit in 2003 through one Naoba Singh of Jiribam.

He is working under the command of Lt Col. Amuchou of Kakching Khunou (Assistant Secretary of Minority Affairs).

He received basic military training at Sajik Tampak along the Manipur-Myanmar border and his PLA MC number is 285 and his army number is 2588, and holds the rank of Director of Minority Affairs.

He had taken shelter at Myanmar’s legit camp of the RPF/PLA and had come out from the unit camp to monitor the movement of security forces at the border, including the road in the Kotha area.

According to the police, the arrested cadre has been handed over to the Moreh Police Station for further necessary legal action.