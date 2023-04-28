IMPHAL: High voltage tension prevailed for the second day on Friday along international border at Moreh, India’s border trade centre with Myanmar following an indefinite bandh called by the Joint Action Committee against the murder of Seiminthang Lapho.

The Tengnoupal District Commissioner Yumnam Rajan promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC.

The order prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area that has the potential to cause trouble or damage to human life or property.

It places restrictions on handling or transporting any kind of weapon in the given jurisdiction.

Adequate security measures are being taken to avoid any unwanted incidents.

The police, and India Reserve Batallion personnel are being deployed at the sensitive places at Moreh.

All shops, banks, and business establishments downed their shutters in response to the total shutdown.

All educational institutes remained closed due to the bandh.

So far there is no report of an unwanted incident

No private vehicle from Imphal arrived at the border town and no vehicle from Moreh left for Imphal for the second day but the vehicles belonging to the security forces and police were seen plying on the road as usual.

Moreh has been cut off from the rest of the country by road, the report said.

The body of Seiminthang Lapho, around 35 years of age, was recovered by a team of Moreh police station led by its DSP Ch Anand at around 6:30 am on Thursday at a riverbed of the Khujairok River along the Manipur-Mynmar border and put the body inside the police station for further investigation after registering an FIR, the police said.

In the wake of the killing, a Joint Action Committee against the murder of Seiminthang Lapho was formed on Thursday.

David Mimin Vaiphei, Secretary of the JAC demanded the authority concerned to nab the culprit(s) within 24 hours.

Failing which, all forms of agitation shall be initiated from 6 am on Friday.

A clear case of murder was visible bearing wounded marks on several parts of the body such as a fractured left hand, wounded marks on the forehead and chest, blood stain in the ear, spilled blood on the bridge a few meters away from where the dead body was located, the secretary said in a statement.

It is very unfortunate that such homicide could happen at the heart of Moreh border town where adequate security measure is supposed to be in place.

One wonders how such random killing could take place right under the nose of the security forces, the convenor added.

