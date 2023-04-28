Imphal: A 78-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her grandson in Manipur‘s Thoubal district.

According to police, the septuagenarian woman identified as Landhoni Devi was severely beaten up by her grandson Soibam Sundar, 24, following a conflict over the selling of family properties.

Accused Sundar beat her grandmother black and blue at her residence in Wangjing Heitup Pokpi village under the Thoubal police station on Tuesday when she raised an objection to the proposal of selling paddy fields.

She was rushed to the district hospital in Thoubal and later shifted to the Shija Hospital in Imphal. But she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Friday.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the grandson who has been absconding following the incident.