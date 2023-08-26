Imphal: The proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) claimed responsibility for the killing of a 30-year-old youth in Bishnupur, Manipur.

The Revolutionary People’s Front stated that Khangembam Sanjoy Singh was given “capital punishment” for his involvement in the sexual assault of a minor girl in front of her father at Takhel Sanjenbam in Imphal East district on September 12, 2022.

Also Read: Assam CM’s remark on farmers from state directly shipping their produce to Singapore

Kh Sanjay was abducted from his residence and shot dead at Kumbi Khuga Wangma in Manipur’s Bishnpur district under the Kumbi police station in the early hours of Saturday.

While informing the general masses that the outfit has written norms to award capital punishment to anyone who sexually assault women, the RPF declared that Sanjoy was given what he deserved.

Also Read: Assam: BJP legislator to step down as MLA, but why? Know here

They further said that they shared the pain of the oppressed victim and her family and condemned the incident of sexual assault.

The RPF further declared that Sanjoy was not only an “enemy” of the outfit but also an enemy of the nation and humanity.