Imphal: A 30-year-old youth was shot dead by unknown persons in Kumbi Khuga Wangma, Manipur‘s Bishnupur district, in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Khangenbam Sanjay, 30, was abducted by unknown persons from his residence at Kumbi Municipal Council Ward Number 2 at around 2:30 am on Saturday under the Kumbi police station.

His bullet-ridden body was recovered from Kumbi Khuga Wangma in the early morning on Saturday, police said.

Kh Sanjay, son of Kh Manglem, suffered two bullet injuries – one on his neck and another on his back.

A team of forensic experts from the Manipur police picked up the dead body from the spot and later shifted it to the JNIMS Hospital in Imphal for post-mortem.

The cause of the killing is yet to be established. No group or underground outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

Sanjay is survived by his wife and son.

Police said that they are trying to nab those responsible for the killing.