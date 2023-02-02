Manipur: Pangolin scales worth Rs 5.19 lakh seized in Tengnoupal

Imphal: Assam Rifles recovered 5.90 kgs of pangolin shells/scales worth around Rs 5.19 Lakhs smuggling from Myanmar into India through Manipur’s village Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district during an operation on Tuesday, a defence wing press statement said here on Wednesday.

The Assam Rifles Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) foiled Cross border smuggling of pangolin scales at Village Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal on Tuesday, the statement said.

Also Read: Assault on employee: Clamour for action against Assam IAS officer Varnali Deka gets louder

The pangolin is threatened by poaching for its meat and scales, which are used and consumed by local people, but are also increasingly traded internationally. Various parts of the pangolin are valued as sources of food and medicine. The scales are used as an aphrodisiac or made into rings or charms.

Based on specific Input, a Team was launched in Village Khudengthabi to prevent the smuggling of Contraband items. During the Operation, 5.190 Kg of Pangolin Shells were recovered.

Also Read: Manipur: Pony rally to Raise Awareness to save Loktak Lake

The seized Wildlife Products were assessed to be worth Rs 5.19 Lakhs. The recovered Wildlife Products were handed over to Forest Department, Moreh, Tengnoupal district for further investigation(s).

Pangolin scales, like rhino horn, have no proven medicinal value, yet they are used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with ailments ranging from lactation difficulties to arthritis. The scales are typically dried and ground up into powder, which may be turned into a pill. All eight pangolin species are protected under national and international laws.