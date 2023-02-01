Imphal: With the theme, “Save Loktak lake, save Nambul river” a pony rally was organized ahead of World Wetland Day on the bank of the Nambul, the most polluted river in the state which passes through the heart of Imphal city before falling at Loktak lake designated to be of international importance under the Convention on Wetlands.

Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in association with the All Manipur Polo Association organized the two-day long celebration of World Wetland Day, which falls on February 2.

The rally was flagged off at Iroishemba ground, Imphal by and culminated at Hiyangthang ground about 10 km from Imphal.

Also Read: Assam: G20 delegates visit Kaziranga National Park

Speaking on the occasion K Govindas Singh, Minister of Public Works, Youth Affairs & Sports, appealed to the people, especially those residing along the riverbanks not to turn the Nambul into a dustbin. Discharging of solid waste material and sewage from households, shops, etc. is the major contributing factor to the Nambul River falling under the category of the most polluted river.

The waste materials fall at Loktak thereby becoming a dying lake/wetland ecosystem as per Ramsar convention.

Also Read: Assam | Floriculture mission to come up soon, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ng Sanajaoba Meetei, in-charge (Wetland) LDA said that the second day of the celebrations will start at Sendra a part of Loktak lake, where Governor La Ganesan will release a photobook titled “The Return of the Green” in the presence of Th Biswajit Singh, Minister for Environment, Forest, Climate Change & Agriculture.

It will be followed by the distribution of the Wetland Mitra Award and Wetland/Watershed Conservation Action Award and will conclude with the “Loktak Musical Evening” with performances from Blue Band.