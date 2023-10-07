Imphal: Manipur Police have recovered over 150 weapons of different types from a drop box set up at the residential gate of CAF&PD Minister L Susindro at Khurai Sajor Leikai in Imphal East district.

The minister installed the drop box for the people to surrender the weapons looted from police armories after the Manipur Government issued a notification to return the looted arms and ammunition.

The recovery comes as search operations are being conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts in Manipur.

On Friday, one 84 mm illuminating round/shell was recovered at Moidangpok Khunou in Imphal West district and disposed of by the Manipur Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

The outbreak of communal clashes on May 3 led to the looting of over 6,000 weapons from different police armories in the state.

The police have appealed to the public to surrender any looted weapons they may have in their possession.