Imphal: Four police personnel were suspended from their services in connection with the escaping of an alleged accused from police custody in Imphal East district, official sources confirmed on Saturday.

Wangmayum Salam, 23, a resident of Khurai Heikru Makhong Masajit Raod in Imphal East District was remanded in judicial custody in connection with a case relating to the sexual harassment of a minor.

Salam, son of Md. Jalaodin had reportedly eloped with a minor girl. Family members of the minor had lodged a complaint with the Women’s Police Station in Imphal East district in this issue.

Based on the complaint, the personnel of the Porombpat police station in Imphal East arrested Salam.

Officials said that Salam managed to escape from police custody when the police were taking him in a police van to produce him before a judicial magistrate in the court.

In this connection, four police personnel were suspended because of neglecting their duties.

Meanwhile, police are trying to re-arrest the escaped accused and seeking the cooperation of the general masses in locating the whereabouts of the runway convict for arresting him at the earliest.