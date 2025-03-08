Manipur: One killed amid fresh violence in Kangpokpi



Imphal: One individual died and 20 others injured amid the fresh violence in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Saturday.

Lalgouthang Singsit, 32, a resident from New Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in the same district at around 4:30 pm on Saturday, officials said.

L Singsit, sustained injuries when the security forces open fire tear gas at Gamgiphai, populated by the Kuki-Zo community on National Highway 102.

The Kuki-Zo tribal went on protests opposing the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s free movement initiated from Saturday on the NHs passing in Manipur.

When the free movement with the passenger vehicles amid tight security started from Imphal airport, the Kuki tribals blocked the passage at the Gamgiphai area.

Subsequently, the CRPF/CAF opened fire to disperse the blockers to make free movement of the passenger vehicles.

Report said that, the authority kept the body of deceased person in the mortuary of Kangpokpi district hospital.