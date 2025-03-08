Imphal: Renewed violence erupted in Manipur‘s Kangpokpi district on Saturday as protesters opposing the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s free movement initiative set vehicles ablaze at Gamgiphai.

According to reports, a private Tata Winger passenger vehicle traveling from Dimapur to Imphal via Kangpokpi was set on fire by protesters at approximately 11:40 am near Gamgiphai, within the Kangpokpi police station jurisdiction.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A vehicle used for the transportation of CRPF/CAF personnel was also reportedly torched.

Protesters further disrupted traffic by burning tires and placing large stones on National Highway 102 at Gamgiphai and Keithelmabi.

These actions are part of ongoing demonstrations by Kuki-Zo tribes opposing the Union Home Minister’s initiative to facilitate free movement on national highways in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The protesters are reportedly demanding a separate Union territory within the state.

The Tata Winger suffered significant damage in the fire. There were no immediate reports of firefighting services at the scene.