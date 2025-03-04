Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) in an operation in the northern part of Imphal West district.

The commandos of the Imphal West district police on their intelligence-oriented report conducted a flash operation at a hiding place at Pheiding Crossing, Imphal West district adjoining Kangpokpi district on Monday, official reports said.

The operation successfully concluded with the arrests of the two cadres of the banned RPF/PLA organization.

Police identified them as Kharaijam Ronald Singh (37) and Takhellambam Surjit Sharma (39).

The police seized two mobile handsets, a wallet containing a sum of Rs.130, and a four-wheeler.

The report added that the arrested persons and the seized items are now in the custody of the police for further legal proceedings.

Founded by N. Bisheshwar Singh on 25 September 1978, the PLA has been waging guerrilla warfare through the Insurgency movements in Manipur to restore Manipur’s lost sovereignty. The Manipur kingdom merged with the Indian Union in 1949.