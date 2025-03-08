Manipur: Peace march stopped by security forces on highway 102

Imphal: Tension escalated on National Highway 102, which connects Moreh on the Manipur-Myanmar border to Dimapur in Nagaland, as security forces denied the passage of a particular community on Saturday.

The restrictions came despite the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier announcement allowing free movement on the National Highways in Manipur.

The security forces denied passage at Sekmai in Imphal West and Kanglatongbi in Kangpokpi, although government-sponsored buses, with or without passengers, were allowed to travel with heavy security, primarily from CRPF and CAF.

A peace march, organized by the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) and its allied groups, was allowed to proceed until Kanglatongbi, which is predominantly inhabited by the Kuk Zo community.

Despite prior announcements, the peace rally was halted at Sekmai bazaar in Imphal West. Authorities stated that the group did not have the necessary permission for the proposed peace march.

FOCS president Th Manipur, who led the peace march, announced plans for another march from Imphal to Senapati via Kangpokpi in the coming days. While tensions remain high, authorities confirmed that the situation is under control.