Manipur observes 'Saroi Khangba' rituals ahead of Yaoshang festival

Imphal: The traditional ‘Saroi Khangba’ ritual, performed to appease evil spirits, was widely observed in Manipur on the first Saturday of March, signaling the approach of Yaoshang, the state’s biggest festival.

For the indigenous Meitei community, this ritual is typically held on the first Saturday (“Thangja”) of the Lamta month (March).

The Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board (LSTB), a key religious body of the Manipuri Meiteis, conducted the first Saroi Khangba rituals on Saturday morning at various locations in Greater Imphal, including Khurai Ahongpung, Tera Wangthonbipung, Kongba Sadoupung, and Kakwa Lamdaipung. The ceremony aimed to bring peace and prosperity to the state.

As part of the ritual, families contributed food items such as rice and vegetables, which were offered to the tutelary deities, Koubru, Marjing, Wangpurel, and Thangjing, to satisfy the spirits believed to demand food from humans.

The ritual will continue across different locations on the second Saturday of March. The Yaoshang festival, celebrated with traditional enthusiasm, will officially begin on the full moon day, March 14 (Friday).

