Imphal: Proscribed rebel outfit National Revolutionary Front, Manipur (NRFM) has claimed responsibility for the killing of two suspected drug smugglers at two different locations in the state.

In a statement NRFM information and publicity secretary Sanajaoba Meitei stated that Kayenpaibam Nganga, 26, was killed for his involvement in the drug smuggling cases.

Nganga’s bullet-ridden body was found on the bank of the Heingang river under Heingang police station in Imphal east district on February 14.

The outfit also claimed to have killed a female drug smuggler identified as Hoikhling, 26, for her alleged involvement in drug trafficking cases.

She was shot dead on October 17, 2022, near her house in Pholjang village Churachandpur district.

The NRFM further warned that some drug smugglers, traffickers, and dealers would be given severe punishments in the coming days.

Meanwhile, police arrested three teenage cadres of the NRFM in different raids in the valley districts during the past 24 hours.

One pistol along with one magazine, five 7.65 ammunition, three mobile handsets, one wallet containing Rs 220, one Aadhaar card, one pan card, and one Honda Activa have been recovered from them, the police said.

The NRFM cadre, Thounaojam Hemba Singh, 19, from Kongba was arrested along with a pistol and ammunition at 1 am near City Convention, the main venue of the G20 events.

Upon his interrogation, two other activists identified as Sagolsem Rahul Meitei, 19, from Bamon Kampu, Imphal East district and Khulem Shyam Singh, 19, from Khongpal Chaingangbam Leikaki, Imphal East district were arrested from different hideouts.

The arrested persons have been handed over to the Porompat police station for further action, the police added.