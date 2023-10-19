Guwahati: Owing to the unceasing ethnic strife besetting Manipur, “Ningol Chakkouba“, the biggest festival of Manipuri women, may not be celebrated in earnest this year.

Noticeably, many individuals and local organisations in the violence-hit Manipur have decided not to celebrate the festival this year.

Several Meitei civil society bodies of the state, have also appealed to the people to forgo the festival slated on November 15, taking into account the unstable state of affairs triggered by the violence.

On the day of the age-old festival, the Meitei women folk, particularly the married ones, in their best traditional attires, move to their natal homes and enjoy multiple dishes with their parents and siblings.

With simple gifts and blessings given by their parents and brothers, the “Ningols” (women), return home with high spirits. Various entertainment programmes including musical concerts, Shumang Leela (courtyard theatre) besides others are also organised on Chakkouba day in Manipur.

The festival has encompassed other communities over the last few decades, standing as a testimony of love, unity and integration in the state. An irony to what is happening with over 175 people killed, 1,108 injured and around 60,000 rendered homeless and sheltered in relief camps.

Thousands of houses and other properties have been destroyed since the ethnic conflict broke on May 3.

“Had there been no violence in Manipur, we would have by now planned everything for the ensuing Ningol Chakkouba like the fish menu for the family feasting and the simple gift items to be given to our married daughters and beloved Ningols,” said Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Devi, a resident of Thangmeiband area in Imphal West district of the state.

“When the bereaved families are weeping for their near and dear ones either killed, injured or maimed in the unceasing conflict, when the people whose houses and properties have been destroyed by miscreants and forced to take refuge at relief camps, and when the people are bearing the brunt of the public unrest, there will be no happiness in Ningol Chakkouba in Manipur. Therefore, we have decided to forgo the festival this time,” she added.

Commenting in line with Tombi, Premjit Singh from Imphal East district said that he is not in the mood to celebrate Chakkouba and has resolved not to invite his married sisters to the festival.

Keisham Ongbi Aruna, a former journalist from Konba Laishram Leikai in the same district, also said that she would not celebrate Chakkouba.

“Chakkouba is the time of merriment and jovial for the Manipuri women but celebrating the day this time is not appropriate when many people are affected by the ongoing strife. Moreover, many civil bodies have also appealed to forgo the festival. Showing solidarity with the victims, we will not celebrate the festival this time,” Aruna added.

The World Meitei Council (WMC), one of the apex civil bodies of the Meitei community, keeping in mind the current situation gripping Manipur, has appealed to all members of the community living across the globe to show solidarity with the victims of the conflict and not to celebrate the festival this year.

Following an appeal made by a local civil body of Kakching Khunou in Kakching district against celebrating Ningol Chakkouba and other festivals in the area, the local populace has decided not to celebrate the festival.

“At this point in time, it is vital to share the grief and pangs of the victims and not to indulge in any festivities,” said S Tomba, convenor of the body.

A Meira Paibi Lup (women vigilante group) leader of the Wangoo area in Bishnupur district bordering Churachandpur also appealed to all to refrain from celebrating Ningol Chakkouba in the state until normalcy is restored and the displaced people lead a settled life at their respective native places.

“It is not the right time to celebrate the festival when thousands are going through pains and suffering owing to the crisis,” she added.

Two bodies of Kyamgei areas in Imphal East -The Peace and Integrity Committee Kiyamgei (PICK) and All Kiyamgei Nupi Chaokhat Thourang Lup (AKNCTL) have also decided to forego Ningol Chakkouba celebrations this year, showing solidarity with the untold sufferings of the people.

In the Jiribam district bordering Assam, three bodies of the area Jiri Ima Meira Paibi Apunba Lup (JIMPAL), Jiri Development Organisation (JDO) and United Jiri Youth League (UJYL), have also appealed to the people of the district to scale down the upcoming celebrations of Durga Puja, Ima Panthoibi Erat Thouram, Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba, in view of the prevailing situation in the state.