Manipur: Nearly 800 bottles of illicit liquor seized in border

Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police seized nearly 800 bottles of illicit alcohol worth around Rs 4 lakh in separate operations conducted on Tuesday in the border towns of Churachandpur and Moreh.

According to police officials, the raids were part of an intensified drive targeting clandestine liquor dens operating near the Myanmar border. The seized alcohol included a large quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor, which is frequently trafficked in the region.

In Churachandpur, police recovered a significant cache consisting of whiskey, rum, and beer during a night operation. The entire stock was destroyed on-site in the presence of media personnel, an Executive Magistrate, and officials from the Excise Department, ensuring transparency in the disposal process.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Moreh town under Tengnoupal district, security forces raided several shops suspected of selling illegal liquor.

The team seized a variety of alcoholic beverages, including whiskey, rum, wine, vodka, and beer. These items were later handed over to the Excise Department for necessary legal action.

Officials said that the ongoing liquor drive aims to curb the rampant sale and distribution of illegal alcohol, particularly in border regions that are vulnerable to smuggling and underground trade.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to continuing these enforcement actions in the coming weeks.