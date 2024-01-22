Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh spoke strongly about the recent killing of four villagers by suspected Kuki militants.

On Sunday while visiting the victim families of Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, the Chief Minister said on Sunday that he has requested ‘neutral’ central security forces to protect the lives and properties of the strife-torn state.

Singh said that it is very sad to see the living conditions of the families, and added that the victims have left behind in despair their families including small children and aged parents.

While sharing the grief of the families, Singh strongly condemned terrorists who have killed innocent farmers.

He also asserted that the government has taken steps to neutralise the offensives of Kuki militants in Meitei villages.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also interacted with the families.

Speaking to media persons, Singh conveyed that the government will hunt down the perpetrators and book them as per the law of the land.

Replying to queries, Singh informed that he has ordered for dismantling of bunkers built by Kuki militants near Meitei settlements including Phubala.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Education Minister Th Basanta Kumar, Kumbi MLA Sanasam Premchandra, Moirang MLA Th Shanti, Thanga MLA T Robindro and Bishnupur Deputy Commissioner L Bikram.

Later, N Biren inspected the site of the killings at the water supply scheme at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou.

On his return journey, Singh also met with Meira Paibi activists who were staging a sit-in protest organised by the JAC formed in connection with the killings at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou and Ningthoukhong Bazar and assured to honour the demands of the JAC.

It may be mentioned that Kuki militants had gunned down four persons from Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou Ward No 4 on January 18 including the water supply scheme caretaker father-son duo of Oinam Bamoljao (60), and O Manitomba (32) along with farmers working near the Water supply scheme namely Thiyam Somen (50), son of (late) Th Manibabu, and Ningthoujam Nabadwip (32), son of (late) Shyam.