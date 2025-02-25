Imphal: Manipur police, state excise officials, and a women’s vigilante group in Thoubal district launched a joint mission to curb the illegal liquor trade by raiding locations and destroying liquor bottles.

Over the past three days, the team raided multiple areas, confiscating liquor bottles to combat bootlegging in Thoubal District.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N Suraj reported that the team seized 588 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in various brands, 712 bottles of illicit distilled country liquor (DIC), and other intoxicating items.

The seized IMFL bottles included 240 bottles of Kingfisher (500 ml), 96 bottles of Sterling Reserve B7 (375 ml), 36 bottles of Sterling Reserve B7 (750 ml), 36 bottles of Iconic White (750 ml), 48 bottles of Old Monk (375 ml), 24 bottles of Old Monk (750 ml), and 12 bottles of McDowell No.1 (750 ml).

The team also seized 307 bottles of DIC (500 ml) from various vendors.

In the presence of excise officials and members of the public, including Meira Paibis, the authorities destroyed and disposed of the confiscated items at the Thoubal Municipal Council dumping site in Manipur.