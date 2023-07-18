Imphal: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) is seeking a detailed report on the ethnic violence that has affected scheduled caste villages in Manipur.

The Chairman of NCSC, Vijay Sampla, has directed the Chief Secretary of the Government of Manipur to submit an action taken report within 15 days to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of people residing in the foothill areas.

This directive was issued through DK Gupta, the Under Secretary to the Government of India.

As of 2011, the total population of Scheduled Castes in Manipur State was approximately 97,382, accounting for about 3.41% of the total population.

There are 7 castes within the scheduled caste category in Manipur.

The recent violence has affected villages located in the foothill areas, which are directly adjoining areas under the domination of Kuki militants, such as Phayeng, Leimaram, Chairen turel Wangba taba, Koutruk, Kwatha, Torbung Bangla, Senjam Chiang, Serou, Khoijumantabi, etc.

The ongoing violence has caused significant physical and mental trauma to the people in these regions.

The Commission is invoking its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution of India to investigate and inquire into this matter, in response to a representation dated July 17, 2023, received from Maheshwar Thounaojam, National Secretary, Republic Paty of India (Athawale), Imphal.

The representation highlights the need to protect the life and properties of scheduled castes in Manipur and legal action against the accused.

According to the Central Government’s official notification, the state government has been directed to submit an action taken report that includes details such as the date of the incident, the police station involved, a brief description of the crime, names and addresses of victims, names of all accused, details of actions taken (including FIR number, date, sections, number of accused arrested, and date/number and date charge sheet section of the final report), and details of compensation awarded to victims as per the Protection of Civil Rights Act (PoA) and Rules by the District Magistrate/Collector.