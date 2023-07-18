Assam State Zoo which is located at the Hengrabari Reserve Forest in Guwahati is among the best places in the city to visit with your kids in summer vacation.

Due to its diverse variety of flora and fauna, Assam State Zoo is known as the ‘Green Lung’ of the city and is a wonderful spot of natural beauty situated in the bustling urbanscape.

Why Assam State Zoo is among best places to visit in Guwahati with kids?

1. Bask in immense fascination for animals

Kids are always curious to watch and learn more about animals so it is a best place for them to visit during holidays. With a number of animals to look out for to satisfy their childhood curiosity, Assam State Zoo is therefore a great place to visit with your kids in the holidays.

2. Enjoy a beautiful landscape

Amidst the bustling cityscape of Guwahati, Assam State Zoo is a good place where kids can enjoy themselves by viewing natural beauty. The green space located in Zoo Road will be a perfect spot for children to relax themselves and literally bask in some fresh air.

3. Savour a perfect trip

With vast spaces of greenery along with the diverse animals and birds moving about, kids can experience thrill here as their little minds always seek for a playful ambience. Zoos have always been the place where kids are brought in groups for excursions or picnic as it is a good place for them to enjoy and learn.

4. Hassle free place to visit due to great location

As Assam State Zoo is located in the heart of Guwahati i.e. at Zoo Road, it is a good place where medical and hospitality facilities are easily available. With excellent transportation facilities too, it is never a difficult task to take your kids to the zoo of the city.

5. Affordable place to visit

To visit Assam State Zoo, you can book tickets online through the website assamstatezoo.in. The entry is free for kids below 5 years while the ticket price is Rs. 10 for children from 5 to 12 years and Rs. 30 for adults. The zoo remains open from 8 AM to 4 PM every day except on Fridays.

How to Reach-

The nearest airport from Assam State Zoo is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati which is situated at a distance of 28 km.

The nearest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station located only at a distance of 5.7 km.

The inter-district bus stoppages of Guwahati are at Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Guwahati and at Khanapara. To travel to Assam State Zoo, you can take any of the public mode of transportations like the buses, auto rickshaws, cabs etc. from the inter-district bus stoppages too.

Where to Stay-

Guwahati has a number of hotels and lodges which you can easily book from travel sites such as makemytrip.com or booking.com