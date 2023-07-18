Imphal: The Manipur Government has reaffirmed its stance against any form of violence and discrimination in light of the deteriorating law and order situation caused by the ongoing ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis in the state.

It may be mentioned that the violence in the state erupted on May 3, resulting in the loss of over 150 lives and displacing more than 60,000 people who are now taking shelter in 350 relief camps across the state.

The meeting of the legislators of the Government of Manipur, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has taken note of the heinous killings of innocent individuals that have been reported recently, according to an official release issued here on Tuesday.

The State Government strongly condemned the killing of innocent individuals, regardless of their religion, community, and gender.

The State Government also expressed deep concern over the blocking of highways by certain groups of individuals, as such actions undermine public safety and hinder the smooth flow of essential services and goods.

It is reiterated that no individual or group should take the law into their own hands.