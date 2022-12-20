Imphal: Assam Rifles in its series of operations apprehended two cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with the recovery of arms and ammunition.

The team recovered 5 grenades, 3 pistols, 3 IEDs, and 3 detonators at different locations in this sensitive border state on Tuesday, a defence source said.

As part of a series of operations, Security Forces have been constantly monitoring the PLA networks and are successful to apprehend the 2 PLA insurgents from Imphal Valley on Tuesday, a defence wing press statement said.

During investigations, the apprehended insurgents confessed to their plans to target non-Manipuri locals, Security Forces and to disturb the celebrations during the festive season in the Imphal valley. Subsequently, their investigation led to the recovery of five grenades, three pistols, three IEDs, and three detonators from the Telipati and Heirok areas, the statement said.

Stating that the notorious plan of the PLA to disturb peace in Manipur, especially in Imphal Valley was once again foiled by the timely action of the Assam Rifles, the statement alleged that the PLA was planning to disturb the peace during the festive season and New Year Celebrations and to target Security Forces in Imphal Valley. For this, the insurgent group had been preparing IEDs and stockpiling grenades and firearms, it further alleged.

The source said that the PLA has been losing its credibility and ideological support from the locals and especially the youth in Manipur because it is being seen as the biggest hurdle in the path to progress and development of Manipur.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Bishnupur district police commandos and 10 AR rounded up an active cadre of the Kuki National Front (Nehlun) faction along with arms from Laimaton, Bishnupur on Saturday.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Johnny Khongsai (23) of Motbung village, Kangpokpi district, and one 9mm pistol, one magazine, and three live rounds have been recovered from his possession, the police said here on Tuesday.