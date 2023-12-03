GUWAHATI: After seven months of ethnic violence between Kuki and Meiteis in the northeastern state of Manipur, internet services were restored on Sunday barring six areas.

”Considering the improvement in law and order and inconveniences faced by people due to the mobile internet ban, the state government has decided to relax the suspension,” T Ranjit Singh, commissioner (home), Manipur, said in an official notification issued on Sunday (December 3).

Mobile internet had been suspended in the state since May 3 following the outbreak of violence.

However, mobile towers catering to services within a 2km radius along adjoining areas between districts such as Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching will still face suspended operations.

“The Govt of Manipur is pleased to order revocation of any earlier orders of suspension of mobile internet data/ internet data services through VPN with the restoration of the same and also to order for suspension of operation of only those mobile towers catering service of the stretch of 2 km radius along adjoining areas between districts specified under rules 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017 with immediate effect in public interest till 7.45 pm of December 18,” the notification stated.

The mobile internet was restored two days after the Manipur High Court said that the government could not continue with the ongoing mobile internet ban in the entire state since internet service formed a part of the right to free speech of residents, under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.