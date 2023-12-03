Imphal: Manipur police have apprehended a driver who claims he was forced to transport bank robbers and their loot towards the Manipur-Myanmar border.

The driver’s Mahindra Bolero was allegedly used to transport the miscreants who had looted Rs 18.85 crores from the Punjab National Bank in Ukhrul district on Thursday.

Based on the driver’s statement, police believe the robbers spoke Nagamese, Meiteilon, and Tangkhul languages.

The driver reported he was compelled to drive the robbers from Sinai village to the international border, a distance of around 30 kilometres.

The police investigation revealed that the entire robbery took only 12 minutes, making it one of the largest bank heists in the northeastern states.

CCTV footage shows nine of the ten robbers wearing masks, while one individual’s face is clearly visible.