Imphal: Three youths armed with sophisticated weapons made an abortive attempt on the life of the leader of the Janata Dal-United (JDU), Manipur at the Waithou corner of Manipur’s Thoubal district on the NH 102 on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

The armed men came in a white car and stopped the car in which the JDU Manipur Youth Wing president Bhaktaraj Thiyam was travelling near the Waithou bridge at around 9 pm on Saturday.

After asking for the identity of the JDU, Manipur Youth Wing president, the armed men looted a few amount of money and some documents from the JDU leader.

In fear for his life, Bhataraj Thiyam told the newsmen that he concealed his real identity and managed to drive his vehicle at a fast speed.

However, the armed men attacked his car destroying windscreens.

In this connection, the JDU leader said that he complained to the police urging them to arrest the 3 culprits at the earliest.

He also stated that the motive behind the attack is yet to be known. Bhaktaraj also appealed to those involved in the crime not to repeat such dastardly acts in the future.

Notably, the JD-U won six seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly Election in 2022; however, five of its MLAs joined the BJP soon after winning the elections.