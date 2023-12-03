Imphal: A joint team of law enforcement agencies in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo communities, has launched a massive operation to destroy poppy plantations ready for harvest.

The renewed campaign, which commenced on November 8, 2023, has already resulted in the destruction of over 150 hectares of poppy plantations and over 75 huts constructed on poppy plantation hillslops in various locations across Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the efforts of the joint team, comprising personnel from the Manipur Police, the Forest Department, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Reserve Line-KPI, G-SPM-PS, and KPI-PS, in their endeavors to curb the illicit poppy trade.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Singh highlighted the destruction of poppy plantations in various districts, including 30 acres in Tangkhul Hundung village, Mapithel hill range, Ukhrul district, and approximately 4 acres in the Kholen (Chawangkining) hill ranges under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Police Station.

The ongoing crackdown against illegal poppy cultivation underscores the unwavering commitment of the Manipur government to eradicate this harmful practice and its detrimental effects on society.

The destruction of poppy plantations and associated infrastructure serves as a powerful deterrent to those involved in this illicit activity, paving the way for a more prosperous and drug-free state.