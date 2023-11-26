Imphal: The unveiling ceremony of the crest of Indian Navy Ship (INS) Imphal is to be held on the 28th of this month at New Delhi, says Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while attending India’s Constitution Day observation programme as the chief guest at his Secretariat, Imphal on Sunday .

The CM who is constantly in touch with the central leaders arising out of the present crisis in this strife-torn state said that the Central Government, recognizing the bravery of our forefathers, has named the third ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy as INS Imphal.

N Biren stated that he would be attending the unveiling ceremony of the crest of INS Imphal which is to be held on the 28th of this month at New Delhi.

The INS Imphal, which was launched by Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba’s wife Reena in keeping with maritime traditions, is the third of the four Visakhapatnam-class missile destroyers being constructed under “Project-15B” at MDL for around Rs 30,000 crore.

Stating the Prime Minister and other central leaders have done much for the people of Manipur, the Chief Minister expressed the need for the people to reciprocate for the honour and respect given to us by the former.

He further sought the support of the people in making Manipur march towards peace and development.