Guwahati: The Manipur police have said that in connection with the incident of looting of the Ukhrul branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) by a gang of unidentified armed miscreants on Thursday (November 30) evening, the state police along with other security forces have been making all out efforts to nab the culprits involved in one of the biggest-ever bank robberies in the northeastern state.

Taking to microblogging site X, the Manipur police said, “In connection with the incident of looting of Punjab National Bank, Ukhrul on 30.11.2023 by armed miscreants, Manipur Police and security forces are making all out efforts to nab the culprits.”

The police further said that the ‘nakas’ and checkpoints have been alerted and senior state police officials of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) ranks have been themselves supervising the investigation and operations in connection with the daylight bank robbery.

“Nakas and checkpoints have been alerted. Senior officers of the rank of IGP and DIGP are supervising the investigation and operations in this regard,” the Manipur police added in the post on X.

On Thursday (November 30), at around 5.40 pm, a gang of around 8-10 heavily armed miscreants reportedly looted over Rs 18.85 crore from the PNB’s Ukhrul branch located in the heart of the town.

As per the police, the bank staff were finishing their day’s work closing the main entrance when a gang of armed miscreants made an entry into the bank from a backdoor entrance and soon overpowered all the staff including the security personnel and made away with the booty.

On receiving information, a team of the Manipur police led by Ukhrul Superintendent of Police (SP) Ningsen Vashum soon rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Footage from the CCTV cameras installed inside the bank premises showed that the armed miscreants were mostly in camouflage dresses wielding sophisticated weapons including AK series assault rifles.

The Manipur police later in a post on X said that unknown armed miscreants looted the Ukhrul branch of the PNB and security forces have taken up all measures to nab the miscreants.