Imphal: The Government of Manipur has extended the suspension of mobile internet/data services, and internet/data services through VPN in the state for another five days till 7:45 pm on November 5, 2023.

“The decision to this effect was taken to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, maintain peace and communal harmony, and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc”, commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh said in an order.

Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable to face legal action, it further cautioned.

The imposition of the internet ban in Manipur was effected on May 3, 2023, but it was lifted on September 23 and 24.

The internet services since then imposed a ban to date.