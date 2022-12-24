Imphal: An angry mob set an abandoned police station on fire, critically injuring 3 police personnel over the death of a woman by a policeman at Pallel in Manipur‘s Kakching district on Friday night.

Police opened fire on several tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob. The angry mobs are demanding to hand over the policeman involved in the crime to them.

But the accused said to be an employee of the Manipur Police Wireless Services is still at large after committing the crime, official sources said here on Saturday.

The personnel of the MPWS, Kongkham Birjit, who is attached to the Pallel Police station, had allegedly shot dead Moirangthem Ongbi Jemm Devi, an employee of the state government in front of a shop at Pallel Maning Leikai at around 9.20 pm on Friday. After the alleged incident, K Birjit managed to escape from the scene.

The residents in and around the Palle Bazaar stormed to the Pallel police station at night and demanded to hand over the “killer” to them.

Following the failure to fulfil the demand, the irate mob set the abandoned Pallel police station on fire and caused injuries to 3 policemen.

To control the unruly mobs, the police with enforcement of additional forces from other police stations and outposts, opened fire on several tear gas shells and dispersed the mob, the sources said.

Three fire tenders rushed from the Kakching district were pressed into service to control the fire but the fire destroyed 60 per cent of the old police station.

The cause of the crime is under investigation, the sources added.

Meanwhile, A Joint Action Committee Against the Murder of Jemmi has been formed on Saturday.

A memorandum has also been submitted to the Chief Minister demanding to terminate the service of Birjit immediately, to provide ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakhs to the next of kin of the victim, and to give a suitable govt job to the next of the kin of the victim.