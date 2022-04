Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh met 10-year-old Meiningsinliu Pamei, who attended school while babysitting her sister.

Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh along with his family met the girl and her parents at his residence in Imphal on Wednesday.

After meeting Pamei, Manipur Minister Biswajit Singh promised her parents that he would “assist her education through a boarding school”.

“I will be looking after all her expenses till she graduates,” Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh informed.

Also read: Assam: One more arrested for having alleged links with Maoists

Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong district in Manipur attended school while babysiting her sister, pictures of which went viral in the social media.

As photos of Pamei attending school while babysitting her younger sister went viral, Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh extended help.

Biswajit Singh contacted relatives of Maningsiliu Pamei and asked them to bring her to Imphal.