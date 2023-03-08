Imphal: Properties worth over Rs 1 crore were destroyed in a devastating fire that gutted four dwelling houses at Tuibong in Manipur‘s Churachandpur district.

There was no report of any loss of life or injury to any person, an official source said on Wednesday.

It is reported that 4 houses occupied by tenants were completely gutted in the tongue of fires, destroying all properties inside them.

However, the reason behind the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit, an official of the Fire and Emergency Services said.

“As soon as we got the information, several fire tenders rushed to the affected place but the congested road gave obstacles because of happening the incident near the busy Tiddim Road of the Churachandpur district headquarters,” the official said, adding that due to the busy road, our movements were a bit slow but we doused the fire.

The rented house was occupied by tenants and it is owned by two individuals – namely one Ingocha and David Suondinglien, the source said.

Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, Shrivanand Surve visited the incident side and took stock of the situation for further investigation, the official informed.

Voluntary organizations and local clubs including the Eagle Club of Churachandpur provided help and assistance to the fire victims.