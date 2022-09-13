IMPHAL: A person has been arrested by the Manipur police in Imphal for alleged extremist activities.

The arrested person has been accused of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) near a basketball ground in Imphal, Manipur.

The arrested person has been identified as Kshetrimayum Bhogendro Singh.

The basketball ground is located at Singjamei Chingamakha in Imphal, Manipur.

The arrested person – Kshetrimayum Bhogendro Singh – is an active cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

Manipur police informed that materials used for making the IED were recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

Earlier, the police in Manipur arrested two persons, including a PLA cadre, for allegedly being involved in “killing and targeting” non-locals in the state.

According to reports, the PLA cadre was allegedly involved in the killing of a non-local on July 8 in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The other person arrested by the police for allegedly planting a bomb at the residence of a non-local in Imphal East district of Manipur.