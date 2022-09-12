Imphal: Manasha Devi Sapam from Imphal was crowned Miss Manipur 2022 on Sunday night at a glittering function at the Manipur Trade and Expo Centre in Imphal.

Kongsangthei P Hurray from Ukhrul’s Kachai village and Philayung Jajo of Apong village, Kamjong district, were adjudged the first and second runners-up, respectively.

By wing the title, Manasha is now qualified to represent Manipur in the upcoming Miss North East 2022 to be held in Nagaland to be hosted by Northeast Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO).

Along with the title, the winner took home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second and third runners-up won Rs 80,000 and 60,000, respectively.

The 5th edition of the Miss Manipur 2022 pageant was held under the theme ‘Where Extraordinary is Created’.

Prior to the mega event, all the contestants underwent intensive 10-day training on personal grooming, etiquette, ramp walk and more.

The members of the jury include Konika Kuraijam, international designer Robert Naorem and interior designer Richana Khunthem.