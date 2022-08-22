Imphal: Nemnunhoi Khongsai has bagged Miss Pineapple Queen 2022 title in a beauty pageant organised as part of the pineapple festival in Manipur.

Nemnunhoi hails from Lhungtin village of Saikul in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The two-day festival was hosted at Bunglon village, 45 km south west of Imphal in Churachandpur.

The 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up title of the beauty pageant went to Nengjaikim Baite and Irengbam Pinky Devi respectively.



Six sub-titles were also given to Chinmuankim Simte (best personality), Florence Vaiphei (Best model), Rachel Kom (Best costume), Dina Kipgen (Best pineapple promoter), Elise Chineihing Lhanghal (Best designer) and Hoilenkim Touthang (Best sloganner).

The first three title winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50, 000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 while the sub-title holders are also given a cash prize of Rs 7,000 each.



A total of 14 contestants from various parts of the state participated in the beauty contest which was organised to popularise pineapple cultivation in the state.



MLAs S Kebi Devi (Naoriya Pakhangba), Th Shanti (Moirang), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep) and Kimneo Hangshing (Saikul) besides some of the senior government officers were present during the concluding day of the festival on Saturday.

More than 50 pineapple cultivators also actively participated in the pineapple festival.

Three best pineapple growers–Lamhoih of Khousabung, Irine Chinneihtheing of Bunglong and Hatchin of Molvon village, all from Churachandpur district were also honoured with cash incentives of Rs 50, 000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 along with certificates.