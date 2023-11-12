Imphal: A live grenade that was among the caches of arms and explosives looted by a mob from the Manipur police training centre during the height of the communal clash in the state was found placed at the main entrance of a public leader in Imphal East district on Sunday morning, officials said.

A bomb expert team of the Manipur police on Sunday morning recovered the live grenade near the entrance of the house of Sapamcha Kangleipal, an independent candidate of the last assembly election in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Woman dies in major fire in Guwahati, five houses gutted

The police reported that the grenade was found at around 6:30 a.m. near the entrance of Kangleipal’s house at Lamlai Nongada village which falls under the jurisdiction of police station Lamlai in Imphal East district.

The incident is still under investigation with a police report allegedly stating that the live explosive was one of the grenades looted by a mob from the Manipur Police Training Centre, Pangei in Imphal East district.

Also Read: Documentary film chronicles legacy of Assam’s Barua family set to world premiere

The motive behind the grenade attack is under investigation, the police added.

Notably, around 6000 arms, ammunition, bombs and explosive materials were looted by surging mobs when the state was witnessing a communal flare-up between the Meiteis and Kukis that cost the lives of around 180 individuals.