Imphal: The Central government has granted permission to the Manipur government to operate helicopter services from Imphal International Airport to Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland via Leirouching in Senapati district of Manipur.

The Manipur Heli service will launch the helicopter service connecting in the route Imphal-Leirouching- (Senapati district of Manipur) — Dimapur and vice versa on November 1, 2023, (Wednesday).

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Helicopter Service Scheme in the North Eastern state the maiden flight from Imphal to the neighbouring Nagaland would be held on November 1, according to the Directorate of Transport Department, Government of Manipur.

The governments at the centre and state have taken the new helicopter services against the backdrop of communal clashes that have been taking place in Manipur in recent months.

The helicopter services will help to improve connectivity between the affected areas and the rest of the state as well as neighbouring state.

The move is to fulfill the demands of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community which had demanded the new helicopter routes after its representative met the Union home minister during his visit to Manipur on May 30, 2023.