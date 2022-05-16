UKHRUL: The 4th edition of the state -evel Shirui Lily Festival is just around the corner.

The festival celebrating the state flower of Manipur – ’Shirui Lily’ is scheduled to be held from May 25 to 28.

The four-day major event will host varied activities ranging from the rich cultural display of Manipur, especially that of the Tangkhul Naga community, to sports, music extravagant and entertainment, among the most anticipated of which is the Shirui Lily Half Marathon by T-Coleve, an event management society.

T-Coleve is organizing the event under the aegis of the 4th Shirui Lily Festival Entertainment Sub-Committee.

A 22-kilometer exciting exploit, the half marathon would be held on May 26 at Ukhrul district headquarter.

The race is being held for men, open for participants from across the country, registration for which has begun at the organizing team’s official instagram page called tcoleve.

Known locally as ‘Kashong Timrawon’, Shirui Lily aka Lilium macklineae, as popular as it is, is sadly at the risk of extinction.

India Biodiversity Portal has listed the state flower of Manipur as an endangered flora species.

Shirui Lily Marathon is also being organized under the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’ in line with the Manipur state government’s War on Drugs campaign.

Talking about the society’s initiative, Sathingla Shokwungnao, President T-Coleve, said, “Besides raising the banner for Kashong Timrawon aka Shirui Lily, the marathon event shall also carry other social messages encouraging a holistic healthy lifestyle in the community where drug and substance abuse is rampant among youths and youngsters. It’s not just a competition, we want this event to spread awareness and messages encouraging youths to take up healthy activities in lieu of drugs or other harmful substances”.