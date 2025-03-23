Manipur: Justice B.R. Gavai urges people to uphold Constitutional rights

Imphal: Justice B.R. Gavai, Senior Most Judge, Supreme Court of India cum Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), on Sunday, urged the people of Manipur to abide by the constitutional rights for peaceful co-existence and development.

BR Gavai who had earlier visited and inspected the internally displaced persons at Churachandpur and Moirang relief camps on Saturday.

Speaking at the Duodecennial Celebration of the High Court of Manipur in Imphal on Sunday BR Gavai said that for many citizens particularly in the remote and under privileged and border areas, the legal system can seem daunting.

Many of them were unaware of their rights or procedures required to claim their rightful entitlements, he said.

Gavai further stated that legal institutions play the role of not just providers of legal representations but also facilitators of justice in everyday life.

Legal Service Authority ensure that victims of crime receive compensation and rehabilitation, that widows and elderly individuals receive their pension benefits, children receive the right to education and migrant workers, refugees and displaced persons had access to their fundamental rights, he explained.

Further in his speech, Justice B. R. Gavai commended the Manipur Legal Service Authorities for its efforts in ensuring that legal aid services reach those who need it the most.