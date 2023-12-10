Imphal: The Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) successfully settled 99 cases during the last National Lok Adalat held for the calendar year 2023, resolving disputes worth Rs 1,62,56,867.

This alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism offers a free and efficient way to settle cases without going through lengthy court proceedings.

Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Siddharth Mridul, who is also the patron-in-chief of the MASLSA, highlighted the benefits of Lok Adalat for resolving disputes related to civil, pre-litigation matters, and even compoundable criminal cases.

He emphasized that categories like bank recovery, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, negotiable instruments, land acquisition, and utility bill disputes can all be settled quickly and inexpensively through this platform.

Justice Mridul urged the public to utilize this valuable service, stating that no legal fees or commissions are charged for settlements reached at Lok Adalat.

He further added that any award or order made by Lok Adalat carries the same weight as a civil court decree, finalizing the matter without the possibility of appeal except in cases of fraud or misrepresentation.

The Lok Adalat sittings were held at all the District Courts and High Court on Saturday, December 9th, within the ambit of three benches.

The MASLSA, in collaboration with the High Court Legal Services Committee and District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), organized these sessions.