Manipur: Joint action committee demands rescue of missing youth

Imphal: The newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Manipur Government, demanding the safe return of missing youth Luwangthem Mukesh, (20).

The JAC submitted copies of the ultimatum to Chief Secretary PK Singh and Manipur Police Chief Rajiv Singh on Tuesday.

Mukesh, a resident of Keisampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West district, went missing on March 16, 2025. He left his home in a Maruti Alto vehicle and has not returned since.

In response to a complaint filed by Mukesh’s father, L Gyanendra, Manipur police have initiated an inquiry. Efforts are underway by both the police and security forces, including search operations in areas suspected to be linked to the case.

CCTV footage indicates Mukesh was last seen at Nambol PS at 3:16 PM and later at Bishnupur Bazar at 3:40 PM.

Concerns for his safety have increased following reports suggesting he may have been spotted in Jouzangtek, an area straddling the border between Bishnupur and Churachandpur, which is currently a hotspot for ethnic violence in the state.