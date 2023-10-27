Manipur Jobs RIMS Imphal Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, Manipur.

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Community Medicine : 2

Surgery : 1

Biochemistry : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 1

Anatomy : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant disciplines with three years teaching experience

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of Deputy Director (Admn.) i/c, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Lamphelphat , Imphal-795004, Manipur by 17th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

