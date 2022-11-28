Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on contract basis initially for a period of 6(six) months in the Department of Ancient History & Archaeology.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Ancient History & Archaeology

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: As per UGC Regulation 2018 for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject

Honorarium : Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- (fifty thousand) only per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd December 2022 in Vice-Chancellor’s Committee Room, Manipur University. Reporting time for the interview is between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on the same day

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here