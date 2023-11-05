Imphal: Inmates at a relief camp in the Bishnupur district of Manipur staged a sit-in protest to demand essential supplies, including food items and drinking water.

The protest erupted after the authorities concerned denied these items to the inmates, who refused to relocate to a new location, Kuki Girls’ College hostel, approximately 2 kilometres from their current camp.

The inmates, numbering around 200, have been sheltering at the Kumbi Central High School since the aftermath of communal violence that destroyed their homes and belongings in Torbung Bangla, Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: Man killed after being runover by ‘speeding’ car in Silchar

“We have been facing a shortage of drinking water for the past three days,” stated a female inmate, K Sangita Devi, to reporters at the protest site.

“We want to continue staying at the present camp until the government constructs our new houses at Torbung Bangla,” she added.

These inmates, including approximately 70 children, have been taking refuge at the camp following the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.

Also Read: Assam: 9 ULFA-I rebels cross border from Myanmar, two surrender

The violence originated in Torbung Bangla, the interdistrict border of Churachandpur and Bishnupur.

Over 61,000 individuals were displaced by the communal violence in the state.

Meanwhile, government officials have stated that the inmates of the high school would be shifted to a more suitable location, Kumbi Girls College Hostel.

However, the inmates have rejected the proposed relocation.

Apart from the ones in camps, several others reported to have fled the state during the clashes.

Most of them are now returning back to the state as the situation has improved.