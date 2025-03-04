Guwahati: The Indian Army on Monday established a Computer Training Lab at Lerijao Upper Primary School at Khurkhul (Keingam), Imphal West District in Manipur to enhance digital literacy and promote quality education.

The facility, equipped with two computers, a printer, and two UPS systems, is part of the Army’s initiative to support local communities by providing modern educational tools and opportunities for youth empowerment.

The training lab aims to bridge the digital divide, enabling students and youth to develop essential computer skills and improve digital literacy.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local students and community members, who expressed deep gratitude toward the Indian Army for the initiative.

This initiative demonstrates the Indian Army’s commitment to community development by improving access to quality education, reducing the digital divide, empowering youth, and fostering inclusive growth.

It aligns with the Army’s broader vision of promoting education and self-sufficiency in the region.

Through this effort, the Indian Army reinforces its dedication to equipping youth with skills for a brighter future while strengthening its bond with the local community.