Imphal: The public voluntarily surrendered a total of 171 weapons, including rocket launchers, ammunition, explosive devices, and other war-like stores, to the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in response to the Manipur governor’s disarmament policy.

From February 20 to March 1, 2025, the public deposited illegal weapons to the Indian security forces, supporting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s surrender policy.

The deadline for this armed surrender policy is March 6.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, civil administration, and other security agencies coordinated their efforts, resulting in the surrender of 99 weapons in the hill and valley districts of Manipur from February 27 to March 1, 2025.

Between February 20 and 26, the public surrendered 72 weapons across the state.

In Phaitol, Tamenglong district, the public surrendered 17 locally made single-barrel rifles, nine improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores to the army and Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles, in coordination with other stakeholders, facilitated the surrender of seven 12-bore rifles (pump action) and 15 improvised mortars in Saikul, Kangpokpi district.

While in the general area of Siden, Churachandpur district, the Indian Army assisted in surrendering five weapons, including one .303 rifle, one 7.62 mm rifle, one 12-bore rifle, one single-barrel rifle, one improvised mortar, an IED, and other ammunition and war-like stores.

On February 28, 2025, security forces facilitated the surrender of 14 weapons, including one sniper rifle, one pistol, five improvised mortars, two INSAS rifles, one Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one country-made pistol, one 51 mm mortar, two improvised mortars, three IEDs, ammunition, and other war-like stores in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.