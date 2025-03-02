Manipur: 747 firearms, 330 explosives surrendered

Imphal: A total of 42 weapons, ammunition, and explosives were voluntarily handed over to government offices across the state on the 9th day of the weapon surrender initiative launched by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Saturday.

This brings the total number of firearms and explosives surrendered to 747 and 330, respectively, since the governor announced the disarmament policy on February 20.

According to the Manipur Police Control Room, the items were surrendered by the public at various locations in Imphal West, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Tamenglong districts.

Notably, for the first time in the ongoing campaign, residents from Tamenglong district handed over arms, ammunition, and explosives at the Kaimai Police Station. The items included 17 locally made SBBL guns, 52 SBBL ammunition, nine Pompi guns, ten walkie-talkies with charger sets, 17 hand grenades, and a 12-bore ammunition belt.

Following the positive response to the disarmament campaign, the governor has extended the initiative, with the disarmament policy now continuing until March 6.

