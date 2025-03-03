Imphal: Central and Manipur police dismantled an illegal bunker allegedly set up by the anti-socials at a strategic location in the Kangpokpi district predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur on Sunday, officials said.

Joint security forces comprising Manipur police and central paramilitary personnel dismantled the illegal bunker put up at Haraothel, an interdistrict area under the Leimakhong police station in Kangpokpi district, adjoining Imphal West.

This illegal structure had been operational since the onset of ethnic conflicts in May 2023, and the location was the hotbed of crimes during the height of the ongoing violence in the state, the officials said.

The joint forces took over this area to ensure peaceful co-existence among all communities.

