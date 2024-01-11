Imphal: Security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, have uncovered a significant stockpile of weapons and ammunition over the past 24 hours.

During a joint operation, security forces seized a diverse assortment of weaponry, including AK-56 rifles, hand grenades, and carbine rifles.

The state’s situation remains tense but under control, according to the police morning report on Thursday.

Sporadic gunfire and demonstrations were reported in isolated areas but with no casualties.

Also Read: NDA eyes 12 seats in Assam for Lok Sabha election

Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable areas on the fringes of the Tengnoupal and Churachandpur districts.

In the Churachandpur district 1 carbine with a magazine, 1 country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, 5 single barrel guns, 1 tear gas gun, 8 HE-36 hand grenades, 26 rubber bullets, 1 SLR magazine, 6 tear gas shells, 4 rounds of 5.56 mm bullets, 4 rounds of 9 mm, twenty .30 mm M1 carbine ammunition and 5 pumpis were recovered.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Delegation urges action on Langpih boundary dispute with Assam

From Tengnoupal, 1 Unserviceable AK-56 Rifle, 1 Country made pumpi, 5 Country made shotguns, 4 number 36 Hand Grenade, fifteen 5.56mm ammunition rounds, 11 AK-56 ammunition rounds, 4 BP Pouches, 1 Unserviceable 9mm Pistol, 1 Country made.303 Rifle, 1 Country made Mortar, 5 Country made bombs, 4 IEDs, 62 Metal pieces likely for bomb-making, 2 M16 Magazine, 1 Knife, 7 Shotgun rounds, 1 Motorola set, 1 Pencil cell charger, 1 AK-47 magazine, one 9mm magazine and Country made .303 magazine was recovered.